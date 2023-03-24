HIGH POINT — Velva “Cookie” Quinn Ring, 88 of High Point passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.
Born Jan. 14, 1935 in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Royster M. Tucker Sr. and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Franklin Hayden and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Mann Tucker. In addition she was also preceded in death by her husband William W. Ring “Bill”, her siblings Royster M. Tucker Jr. and Diane Tucker Smith. She attended the High Point City Schools and graduated from St. Mary’s in Raleigh and the Martinsville Hospital School of Nursing where she received the Florence Nightingale Award. Mrs. Ring was a charter member of the High Point Swim Club and was an AAU Sr. Champion and record holder in the 1950’s.
Mrs. Ring is survived by her four children, Aaron B. Quinn III and wife Lisa, Velva Q. Yurko, R. Tucker Quinn and Michael B. Quinn. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Melissa Quinn, Courtney Quinn, David L. Yurko and wife Karin and three great grandchildren, Kaylee Hamblen, Quinn Hamblen and Madison Dorsett.
Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to West End Ministries, 903 W. English Road, High Point, NC 27262, National Cancer Research Center at https://give.cancerresearch.org/donate, Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Special Olympics, 2200 Gateway Center Blvd, #201 Morrisville, NC 27560. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral. High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.