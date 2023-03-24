HPTNWS- 3-25-23 RING, VELVA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Velva “Cookie” Quinn Ring, 88 of High Point passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.

Born Jan. 14, 1935 in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Royster M. Tucker Sr. and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Franklin Hayden and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Mann Tucker. In addition she was also preceded in death by her husband William W. Ring “Bill”, her siblings Royster M. Tucker Jr. and Diane Tucker Smith. She attended the High Point City Schools and graduated from St. Mary’s in Raleigh and the Martinsville Hospital School of Nursing where she received the Florence Nightingale Award. Mrs. Ring was a charter member of the High Point Swim Club and was an AAU Sr. Champion and record holder in the 1950’s.

