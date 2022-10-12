HIGH POINT — CECIL, Vander Bethea II, born High Point, NC, April 18, 1947, died in Tamuning Guam, Sept. 25, 2022. Graduate of Boca Ciega High School 1965 and University of South Florida 1969. Award winning writer of film and television. Preceded in death by parents, Hobert Lee Cecil and Epsie McCandles Cecil, of High Point, NC. Survived by sons, John (Amanda) Cecil, of New York, Michael Cecil, of Michigan, Colin (Naeko) Kawaguchi-Cecil, of Japan; grandchildren, Kiryu, Archer and Ema; brothers, Hobert L. Cecil Jr., of Gulfport, Florida; Thomas (Jan) Cecil, of Gulfport, Florida; and niece, Heather Cecil Polk.

