THOMASVILLE — Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Valeria May Mendenhall Thayer, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 25 2023.

She was born May 18, 1927, on the dairy farm of her parents, R. Reid Mendenhall and Verna Stone Mendenhall in the Prospect Community of Randolph County.