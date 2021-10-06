HIGH POINT — Valencia Garris Lindsay, age 56 of High Point, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at WFBMC-High Point Medical Center. She was born June 25, 1965 in High Point. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday at Carolina Biblical Garden, Jamestown. People’s Funeral Service is assisting the family.
