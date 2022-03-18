HIGH POINT— Ulysses Harrington also known to many as “Mutt” gained his heavenly wings at Hospice of the Piedmont on Saturday morning March 12, 2022. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Ulysses was born June 4,1949 in Richmond County, NC. He is the son of the late Henry Jerome Harrington and Hannah York Harrington.
He attended William Penn High School and graduated in 1967. Mutt had a love for basketball, reading and watching Western movies. Ulysses served in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne Division in Aviation. He served in the Vietnam War from 1970-1971 and acquired the rank of Sergeant E5. You could often hear him walking through the house singing “God Stood By My Side” and “Amazing Grace”. He loved giving hugs and kisses to the little ones in the family.
Ulysses was a member of New Beginnings Full Gospel Ministries of High Point NC, under the leadership of Pastor Michael Ellerbe. He was a member of the Gospel Choir. Ulysses was preceded in death by his father, Henry Jerome Harrington, his brother, Alton Harrington and sisters, Sandra and Shelia Harrington.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Nell Harrington of Lenoir, NC, his loving mother, Hannah Harrington of the home; siblings: Kathleen Lindsay, Henry Lee (Jeannette), Earlene, Annetta and Dwayne Harrington all of High Point, NC; aunts: Rosie Washington and Lestine Crawford, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. at New Beginnings Full Gospel Ministries. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harrington family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
