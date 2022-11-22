THOMASVILLE — Trudy Paige Garner, 73, of Thomasville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Born Dec. 9, 1948, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Richard Garner and the late Frieda McCandless Garner. Trudy was a US Army veteran and a retired emergency room supervisor. Trudy was a giving person and was a member of Providence Wesleyan Church. She was a jokester, loved to read, and loved her great-grandchildren with all her heart.
Trudy is survived by her daughter, Wendy Williamson of Thomasville, sister, Louise Branning and husband Mike of High Point; grandchildren, Megan Jacobs, Paige Whitehead, and Samantha Doby; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Gobble, Trey Watson, and Serenity Byers; and sisters in her heart, Sara Stuart, Peggy Hooper and Patsy Dougherty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Judy Chaney.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Pastor Harold Bunby officiating. Burial will follow in Guilford Memorial Park with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Disabled Veterans.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
