HPTNWS- 11-23-22 GARNER, TRUDY.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Trudy Paige Garner, 73, of Thomasville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Born Dec. 9, 1948, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Richard Garner and the late Frieda McCandless Garner. Trudy was a US Army veteran and a retired emergency room supervisor. Trudy was a giving person and was a member of Providence Wesleyan Church. She was a jokester, loved to read, and loved her great-grandchildren with all her heart.

Trending Videos