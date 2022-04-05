HIGH POINT — Troy Young, 71, of High Point, formerly of Troy, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Asheboro.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service, officiated by Pastor Kelvin Lewis. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing.
Born on Sept. 4, 1950 in Montgomery County, he was the son of the late Ward Franklin Sr. and Ada Shaw Young. Troy attended Peabody High School and later moved to New Jersey in his teens, where he later met his beloved wife, Veronica and married in August 1976. They later moved to High Point where they made their home. Troy was a loving husband and a devoted father to his children and grandchildren. He was a truck driver, and he enjoyed his trucking career. Troy’s passion was his family and music.
He leaves to cherish his memories of his wife of 45 years, Veronica Young of the home; sons, Trovares (Michelle), and Termaine (Tammy); daughter, Marion (Juan); brothers, Ward Franklin Young, Henry Young (Sara), and Paul Young (Debra); sisters, Geneva Leak, Willie Mae Robinson, and Ada Capel; grandchildren, Jasmine, Jessamine, Michael, Johnathan, Tyzhane, Tyjai, Jaquez, and Ravian; and was even a great grandfather to baby Reese; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Lula Vee Wilson, Pothiner Simmons, Sara Ann Young, Clara Ruth Butler, Cathleen Ratliff; and brothers, William Thomas and David Young.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is assisting the family.
