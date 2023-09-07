THOMASVILLE — Mr. Troy Vaughn Segers, 91, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 at Silas Creek Rehabilitation in Winston-Salem. He was born on July 10, 1932 in Davidson County, NC to William Thurston Segers and Lela Ann Dailey Segers. He was a US Army veteran and worked in technological services for Monroe Systems for Business and was a member of Central Wesleyan Church. He was a life-time member of The Thomasville Lion’s Club and Gideons International. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Joyce Ward Segers on March 20, 2022, whom he married on June 19, 1953;
9 brothers, Marvin, Howard, Brannon, Fred, Luke, Wilton, Weldon, Richard, and Jewell Segers.
Surviving is his daughter, Cristall McCaskill and husband Scott of Thomasville; son, Greg Segers and wife Kay of Liberty, SC; three grandchildren, Lauren Segers Clardy and husband Corey of Pickens, SC, Hunter Ward Segers and wife Keziah of Wright City, MO, and Dailey Joy Segers of Liberty, SC; eight great-grandchildren, McKenzie Joy Clardy, Reagan Clardy, Kamryn Clardy, Rylee Clardy, Liam Segers, Eliana Segers, Judah Segers, and Rhett Segers; brother, Bob Segers and wife Norma of Trinity; sister, Nan Speas of Liberty, SC; sister-in-law, Vida Segers of Thomasville; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Central Wesleyan Church with Pastor Marty Martin and Pastor David Albertson officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Mr. Segers will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home until placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the visitation. Memorials may be directed to Central Wesleyan Church, 300 Hinkle St. Thomasville, NC 27360 or to The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
