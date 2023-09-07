THOMASVILLE — Mr. Troy Vaughn Segers, 91, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 at Silas Creek Rehabilitation in Winston-Salem. He was born on July 10, 1932 in Davidson County, NC to William Thurston Segers and Lela Ann Dailey Segers. He was a US Army veteran and worked in technological services for Monroe Systems for Business and was a member of Central Wesleyan Church. He was a life-time member of The Thomasville Lion’s Club and Gideons International. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Joyce Ward Segers on March 20, 2022, whom he married on June 19, 1953;

9 brothers, Marvin, Howard, Brannon, Fred, Luke, Wilton, Weldon, Richard, and Jewell Segers.