HPTNWS- 9-24-22 SWANEY, TROY.jpg

DENTON — Mr. Troy Stedman Swaney, 89, of Watkins Rd. Denton, NC passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his residence.

A graveside inurnment service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 27 at Pierce’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Claudie Harrison and Rev. Freddie Moretz.

Trending Videos