DENTON — Mr. Troy Stedman Swaney, 89, of Watkins Rd. Denton, NC passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his residence.
A graveside inurnment service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 27 at Pierce’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Claudie Harrison and Rev. Freddie Moretz.
Troy was born July 15, 1933, in Randolph County to Reuben Curtis Swaney and Minnie Corinth Summey Swaney. He owned and operated Swaney Tree Services for over 40 years and was a member of High Rock Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. In addition to his parents Troy was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Parrish Swaney; and by 11 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his companion and best friend of 20 years, Margaret Floyd; daughters, Renee Swaney Gordon (Jeff) and Angela Swaney Branson (Robert); sister, Edith Small; 2 grandchildren, Brandon Swaney (Ashley) and Lauren Branson Weaver (Grant); his beloved canine companion, Benelli; 1 great-grandchild, Braylen Cox; extended family members, Michael Floyd (Marisa), Terry Floyd (Sarah), and Mark Floyd (Dana); Julie Fero (Daniel), Allyson Floyd, Preston Floyd (McKenzie), Lilly Floyd, Spencer Floyd, and Landon Russell.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Briggs Funeral Home in Denton and other times at the residence on Watkins Rd.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at Komen.org, Alzheimer’s Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Hospice of Davidson County. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.briggsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.