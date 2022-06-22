GUILFORD COUNTY – The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 has resumed its van service to pick up veterans at their homes and take them to VA medical centers in Salisbury, Kernersville and Durham.
The vans begin operating again June 20, but due to a shortage of drivers, there are just three vans a week running rather than 10. Also, because of COVID-19, the number of veterans allowed to ride a van at the same time is limited.
Currently, the vans are scheduled to go to Salisbury on Mondays, Kernersville on Thursdays and Durham on Fridays.
It is a first-come, first-served basis. All veterans will be required to wear a mask and show their COVID-19 shot and booster card.
All veterans are required to call to make appointments three days prior to their medical appointments. Call 336-510-7508, and follow prompts.
Anyone willing to be a volunteer driver can call Betsy, the scheduling coordinator, at 336-706-8047.
