WINSTON-SALEM — Mrs. Traci Ellen Farabee Shuping passed away on Dec. 9, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2022, at Shady Grove Methodist Church. A visitation will take place prior to the service, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

