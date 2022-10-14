THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Tracey Gray Barr, 62, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at her home. She was born on Nov. 2, 1959 in Guilford County to her parents, Margaret Williamson Hammond and Leonard Franklin Gray. She graduated from Guilford Tech Community College in Medical Coding and was a member of Fellowship of Faith Bible Church in High Point. Until her retirement this past year, Tracey worked for over 25 years with Thomasville Family Practice. In her spare time, she enjoyed anything mickey & minnie mouse, expanding her vintage collection, and exploring her family’s ancestry history. Tracey will be remembered as a soft, kind, and loving person who brought joy into everyone’s lives and was a caregiver to her family
Tracey is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret “Purple Grandma” Hammond; father, Leonard Franklin Gray; and brother, Carlton Gray.
Surviving is her husband of 42 years, Preston L. Barr of the home; one daughter, Rene Littlejohn of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Shay Barr-Poole, Raven Wallace, Joshua Littlejohn, and Grace Littlejohn; one great-grandson, Brandon Gilchrist II; stepdad, Harold Hammond of Thomasville; one sister, Virginia Tate of Thomasville; two brothers, Leonard Gray of High Point, and Terry Gray and wife Jennifer of Winston-Salem; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the JC Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. The family will greet friends Sunday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service at the mausoleum at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lexington Community Cancer Center or Hospice of Davidson County in memory of Tracy. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
