THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Tracey Gray Barr, 62, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at her home. She was born on Nov. 2, 1959 in Guilford County to her parents, Margaret Williamson Hammond and Leonard Franklin Gray. She graduated from Guilford Tech Community College in Medical Coding and was a member of Fellowship of Faith Bible Church in High Point. Until her retirement this past year, Tracey worked for over 25 years with Thomasville Family Practice. In her spare time, she enjoyed anything mickey & minnie mouse, expanding her vintage collection, and exploring her family’s ancestry history. Tracey will be remembered as a soft, kind, and loving person who brought joy into everyone’s lives and was a caregiver to her family

Tracey is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret “Purple Grandma” Hammond; father, Leonard Franklin Gray; and brother, Carlton Gray.

