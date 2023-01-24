THOMASVILLE — Tony Skeen, 75, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 2023 at Maranatha Fellowship Church on 1215 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, a public viewing will be held at S.E. Thomas Funeral Home from 1-6 p.m. on 110 Highland Avenue, Thomasville, NC.

Trending Videos