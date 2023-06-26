THOMASVILLE — Mr. Tony Ray Hulin, age 70, of Thomasville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at his home. Tony was born on Oct. 2, 1952 to Sylvia Sowers Shaw and the late Robert Lenzy Hulin. Surviving is his loving wife of 49 years, Gayle Sebastian Hulin of the home; one son, Christopher Bradley “Brad” Hulin and his spouse, Love Murray Hulin of Thomasville; his granddaughter, Emma Faye Hulin; a brother, Robert Brian Hulin and spouse Janice; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Tony attended Ledford Senior High School and served his country in the United States Air Force from Sept. 4, 1970 until his honorable discharge on August 31, 1972. He was employed by North State Telephone in 1974 and retired after 37 years of service in 2011. He was then employed by Bucks Communications for approximately 3 years.
