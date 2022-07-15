THOMASVILLE — Tony Jordan, 63, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
He was born January 10, 1959 in Guilford County, a son of the late Frank and Peggy Cloniger Jordan. A resident of this area all his life, he was employed with Wayne Industries for 37 years.
Tony enjoyed fishing at Oak Hollow Lake, but his true love and passion was spending time with his family and his late Boxer, Charlie. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents and his Boxer Charlie, preceding him in death was a brother David Jordan.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Robin Hames Jordan,; his children, Brian Hogan and his wife, Wendy, David Jordan, Lori Rush and her husband, Andy; his siblings, Brenda Haulfbauer, Janet Cranford, Johnny Jordan and his wife, Debbie and Ellen Mashburn. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie, Katelyn, Hannah and Scottie.
A service to celebrate Tony’s life will be held on Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m., from the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Reverend Rodney Hedrick officiating. His family will receive friends on Sunday, from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Tony’s memory may be made to Trellis Supportive Care (attention finance) 101 Hospice Lane, Winston,-Salem, NC 27103.
