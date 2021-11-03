WHITSETT — Toni Crowson was born on Jan. 28, 1950 in High Point, North Carolina and passed away Oct. 25, 2021 at her home in Whitsett, North Carolina. She graduated from High Point Central High School and went to Bauder College in Atlanta, Georgia. She established a career in real estate beginning in 1999. The last seven years up to her death was spent with Keystone Homes.
She greatly loved her son, Thomas “Chip” and her precious fur baby, Deuce. She deeply loved God and embodied that love for so many of her customers, friends and family. A life verse for Toni was Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Chip Crowson; grand-dog, Deuce; mother, Ruth N. Koury; brothers, Marty Beck, Freddy Koury and Flake Koury; sisters, Wendy Koury Johnson and Sherry Beck; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Toni was preceded in death by her daughter, Summer Crowson; father, Marvin Beck; step-mother, Myrtle Beck (Peg); step-father, Fred Koury; sister, Betsy Beck; and grand-parents, Little Mama and Granddaddy.
The family would like to express a special thank you to family and friends for their love and support. We ask that you take a moment to embrace her spirit, perhaps with a random act of kindness.
The family would also like to thank Moses Cone Cancer Center and Duke Cancer Center, Raleigh for all they did.
Toni cared deeply for people and was empathetic to the circumstances that made them who they are..the perfect balance of ambition, patience, intellect and selflessness. A person of quiet faith who found God in service to others and the value of every person, creature and plant, she was kind, sweet, humble, and will be deeply missed.
Family and friends will be able to gather at any time from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Cumby Family Funeral Services: 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, NC 27262.
The family asks that memorials in Toni’s name be sent to NC State College of Veterinary Medicine (cvm.ncsu.edu/alumni-and-donors/giving/) or to the Duke Cancer Institute (Dukecancer
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be shared on Toni’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.