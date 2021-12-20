LEXINGTON — Mr. Tommy Bert Hammitt, age 90, of Glenoaks Dr, Lexington, NC, died Sunday, Dec. 19, at his residence.
A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Briggs Funeral Home Memorial Chapel in Denton, conducted by Rev. Tim Miller. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will see friends from 3 until 4 p.m. Wednesday at Briggs Funeral Home.
Mr. Hammitt was born June 17, 1931, in West Virginia, to Bert Thomas Hammitt and Nanie Bell Owens Hammitt. He was a veteran of the U S Army and a retired police Inspector with the High Point City Police Department with over 30 years of service. He was married to Betty Smith Hammitt, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his companion Marlene Adams, of Denton, and a son, Randy Hammitt, and companion Carla, of Thomasville.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, N.C. 27292
