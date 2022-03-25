HIGH POINT — God in his way gave Tommie to be our uncle, cousin, and friend and had given us the spirit of those who came before the strength to conquer mountains. Let us not mourn his going. Let us rejoice to know that his earthly labors are finished, and he was prepared to go.
Tommie Lee Ervin Jr. was born April 11, 1968, to the late Tommie Ervin Sr, and Eliza Abraham Ervin. God dispatched his angel on March 20, 2022, to take him home.
Tommie “June” was educated in Thomasville High School. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and being around family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sylvia Ann Abraham Ellis, Dennis Scipio Sr., and Jerrie (Charles) Scipio Roger; two nephews, Dennis Scipio Jr., and Otis Levi Scipio and a niece, Kia Ellis.
Tommie leaves to cherish his memories: his sister-in-law, Sarah Brown Scipio; a brother-in-law, Deacon Lee Ellis; an uncle, Edgar (Lula) Ervin; an aunt, Amell Ervin, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Service of Remembrance will be given at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Chapel of Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 206 Fourth Street. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.
