HIGH POINT— Tom Whipple, 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday,
Feb. 11, 2023.
He was born on July 14, 1951 in Kalamazoo, MI, a son of the late James and Marilyn Lingofelt Whipple. A resident of Jamestown/High Point area most of his life, he had worked with Burley Dennis building houses and retired from Guilford County Schools after 21 years of service. He later established Tom’s Heating & Air. He was a member of Providence Wesleyan Church.
Tom enjoyed restoring classic cars, watching NASCAR, Fox 8 news and keeping up with the world news. His true love and passion was helping those in need and spending time with his family. His love for all his family cannot be measured. He will be remembered as a man who was knowledgeable in many subjects, who had a servant’s heart and was a loving husband, brother, brother in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his brothers, Carl Sikonia and Billy Sikonia and a brother-in-law, Bruce Willard.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 22 plus years, Mary Willard Whipple; his children, Lisa Tussey, J.T. Whipple and his wife, Crystal, Melissa Rodriguez and her husband, Jorge, Jessie Padilla and her husband, David and Jake Willard; his sister, Chris Whipple Smith and her husband, Gary “Snuffy”; his brothers, Jimmy Whipple and his wife, Deb and Steven Sikonia and his wife, Sharon. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ariel Tussey, Haley Tussey, James Whipple, Eli Lawson, Ethan Campbell and his wife, Lindsey, Even Campbell, Emerson and Ellington; his brothers’ in-law, Bud Willard and his wife, Betty, Jay Willard and his wife, Diane, Donnie Willard and Roy Willard and his wife, Rachel; his sister in-law, Jeanette Willard Pierce and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Tom’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Providence Wesleyan Church with Reverend Harold Bumby II officiating. His family will receive friends at the residence.
A special thank you to a longtime special best friend and his brother in law, Gary “Snuffy” Smith for being a part of Tom’s life.
The family would also like to thank everyone for their love, prayers and support during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be made on Tom’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
