HPTNWS- 5-3-23 PUGLIESE, TOM.jpg

HIGH POINT — Tom Pugliese died peacefully at his home Saturday April 29, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at two o’clock on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Fr. Tom Norris, O. S. F. S. will serve as celebrant. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the Mass.

Trending Videos