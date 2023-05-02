HIGH POINT — Tom Pugliese died peacefully at his home Saturday April 29, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at two o’clock on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Fr. Tom Norris, O. S. F. S. will serve as celebrant. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the Mass.
Tom was born March 24,1942 in Brooklyn, NY and lived much of his life in Egg Harbor, NJ. After serving in the Air Force he married his school sweetheart, Cecelia Southard; they were married for 26 years until her death in Sept. 1990. He moved the family to New Bern in 1978 to launch his career with Hatteras Yachts where he worked his way up to Vice President of Operations. He moved to High Point in 1987 where he later retired. After retirement he met Denise Duncan, who he married in 2015. They shared a wonderful life in Oak Ridge. Tom was a faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. In 2020 he was diagnosed with cancer, which he battled for over 3 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Pugliese and Lena LaManna Pugliese, his first wife who passed away Sept. 1990, Cecelia Southard Pugliese and his brother, Leonard Pugliese. Tom is survived by his wife, Denise Duncan Pugliese, 2 daughters, Linda Johnson of New Bern, and Lorrie Gilleland, Greensboro. Three stepchildren, Brian Beck, Megan Clauhs and Will Clauhs. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Jared Johnson, Cecelia Johnson and Kayla Harville and one great granddaughter, Harper Harville.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and St.Jude Children’s Hospital.
