SOPHIA — Timothy Paul Dillon, age 64, widower of the late Betty Ashby Dillon, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Born in Suffolk, Virginia, he was a son of the late Thomas Paul Dillon and Leafie Jane Jones Dillon. Mr. Dillon was a tractor trailer mechanic and was of the Baptist faith. He was a family man who loved car racing. He was kind and gentle and never met a stranger.
Mr. Dillon is survived by a son, Timmy Dillon; a daughter, Trisha Stargardt and husband Kevin; three grandchildren, Micah Stargardt, Kaezley Stargardt, and Madison Dillon; two sisters, Sissy Dillon and Penny Dillon; and a nephew, Zach Dillon. He was predeceased by a brother, Micheal Dillon; and a sister, Debbie Dillon.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263 with burial to follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
