HIGH POINT – Mr. Timothy "Tim Holland, age 61, of High Point, departed this earthly life on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. A resident of High Point all of his life, Timothy was born Jan. 26, 1960.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, at Living Water Baptist Church. Family visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
