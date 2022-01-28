HIGH POINT — Mr. Tim Gaston Teague, formerly of Trinity, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Hinkle Hospice House.
Born Sept. 7, 1938, in Guilford County, Tim was the son of the late Sanford Clark and Nannie Walker Teague. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Melva Andrews Teague, and son-in-law, Ron Stepp. Tim was a member of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting in Trinity. He was a carpenter and owned and operated T&T Cabinet Shop.
Tim is survived by two daughters, Karla Teague Jones and husband, Blair, and Katrina Teague Stepp; three grandchildren, Dillon Webb, Claire Harward and husband, John, and Hayden Webb; and a great granddaughter, Lainey Webb.
The family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
