HIGH POINT — Thurman Alonza Pinnix was the second son and the fourth of four children born to the late Roger William Pinnix and Venis Ballard Pinnix. Thurman was called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence, and was preceded in death by his parents, Roger W. and Venis Ballard Pinnix.
At an early age Thurman accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, united with the family at First Baptist Church and was baptized. After graduation from T. Wingate Andrews High School in 1979, Thurman attended DeVry Institute-Atlanta, Georgia, where he studied Electronics. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving as a Nuclear Ordnance Technician with top secret security clearance.
After returning home from service, Thurman joined Guy Turner Rigging and Moving Engineers. During his 27-year career he served in many areas, before being promoted to the position of Project Manager. Thuman was an avid Harley Davidson Rider and a member of several clubs.
Thurman Alonza Pinnix is survived by his son, Daniel Webster Pinnix, and will be greatly missed by his sisters, Valerie Pinnix, of Greensboro, NC and Martha Pinnix, of Thomasville, NC, and his brothers, Roger C. Pinnix (Gloria) of Douglasville, Georgia, Garland Pinnix, of High Point, NC, and “like a brother” Steve Waden; new granddaughter, Nichole Aubrey Pinnix; uncle, Thurman Ballard (Yvonne) of Omaha Nebraska; great uncle, Robert Taylor (Ernestine) of Tarboro, NC; nieces, great-nieces, great-nephew; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the home, 3522 Running Cedar Trail, from 5:30 until 9 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
