WENDELL – Thomas Wayne Ayscue, 71, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1950, in Wake County, to the late Erby Thomas Ayscue and Inez Perry Ayscue. Thomas was a self-employed truck driver.
He is survived by his sons, Don Ayscue (Debbie) and Michael Ayscue (Brandy); grandchildren, Amber Ayscue and Chase Ayscue; step-grandchildren, Jacob, Makayla, Trevor and Harlee; brothers, Donnie Ayscue and Randy Ayscue; and a sister, Delbra Liles (Tim).
A service of celebration will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC. A private burial will be held at Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery.
After the service, the family will receive relatives and friends at the home of Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rex Healthcare Foundation – Cancer Center Angel Fund, 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 325, Raleigh, N.C. 27607 or rexhealthcarefoundation.com/donate.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.