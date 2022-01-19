RANDLEMAN — Thomas “Tommy” Lindsay Caudle, 73, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Funeral service celebrating Tommy’s life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Fairfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Oliver Helsabeck and Eugene Dean officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Caudle family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.