HIGH POINT — Thomas Franklin Foster, better known as Tom, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Born September 14, 1948, in Winston Salem, he was the oldest son of the late Richard Roscoe Foster and the late Claire Mae Long Foster. He was preceded in death by his sisters Jeanne Foster and Lynn Vitz.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Hawley Foster, of the home; his oldest daughter, Cameron Foster Deese and husband, Chad Deese, and their children Trystan, Finnlay (Finn), and Mariel Deese; his youngest daughter, Kathryn Foster and partner, Kurt Crawford, and his granddog Maverick; his younger brother, Steve Foster and wife, Tiffanie Foster; his nephew, Jerry W. (Jay) Jones Jr. and wife, Lori Jones.
Tom was a 1965 graduate of Reynolds High School in Forsyth County, and a 1970 graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. After serving 4 years in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, he went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from Chapel Hill in 1977.
While completing his law degree, he simultaneously earned his CPA and was offered a position with Seidman and Seidman in 1977.
Tom moved to High Point where he was introduced to his future wife, Ellen Hawley by a mutual friend. They were married in 1982 and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on February 27th, 2022. They welcomed their first daughter, Cameron, in May of 1985, and their second daughter, Kathryn, on Tom's birthday in September of 1989.
He spent the majority of his career with Seidman, achieving partnership in 1987. In 2002, he became a consultant at Roberson, Haworth, and Reese. He spent the next 10 years working with tax law and estate planning before he retired in 2015.
Tom was a long time member of the Rotary Club of the Triad where he served various leadership positions. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and a recipient of a Community Service Award. He co-founded the Piedmont Triad Polio Foundation to help individuals with post-polio challenges.
He truly embodied the Rotary Motto of Service Above Self and was passionate in his service to others. He was a proud member of the community and dedicated his time to a number of organizations, many times serving on their boards; Community Clinic, High Point Community Foundation, High Point Bar Association, United Way, Hospice, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Boys and Girls Club.
Tom prided himself in being a lifelong donor to the American Red Cross, contributing 264 units of blood and platelets. He was an active member in his church, First Presbyterian, as a covenant partner, an Elder, and a deliverer of Mobile Meals with Ellen.
More than anything, Tom was a loving man who cared deeply for his family and friends. His favorite pastime was being with his grandchildren. He could often be found outside, gardening, or hiking his grand dog in the Rocky Mountains.
His friends meant the world to him and it wasn’t a Friday night if the world's problems weren’t solved over Jack Daniel’s. If you’ve spent any time with Tom, it was evident of two things, how much he loved his wife, Ellen, and how much he loved to be right.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 19th 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Dr. Erin Bowers. Friends and family are invited to gather in the Family Life Center of the church following the service.
His family would like to ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262, Veterans of Foreign Wars, www.vfw.org, or a charity of your choice.
To make a long story short .... he will be missed.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
