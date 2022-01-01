HIGH POINT — Thomas Stanley Taydus, 74, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in High Point, NC, on Dec. 29, 2021.
Tom was born in Warren, Pa., on Aug. 4, 1947, to the late Stanley John Taydus and the late Margaret Mary (Danuski) Taydus.
Tom was a 1965 graduate of Youngsville High School. After high school he earned an associate’s degree from Penn State and a Bachelor of Science and MBA from Florida State University.
Tom served in the U.S. army with the 7th Battalion, 9th Artillery in Vietnam. He received medical retirement due to injuries in Vietnam and attained the rank of Sergeant E-5.
He was employed as a draftsman at Xerox, salesman at Stanley works and Royale Business Typewriters, and retired as Senior Analyst at GAO investigative arm of the U.S. Congress. He co-authored a nationally acclaimed and lifesaving report explaining the effects of some prescription drugs on the elderly.
Tom enjoyed traveling, reading, playing golf and betting on the horses. In his younger years he was an avid baseball player and fan.
What his family will remember most about him is his leadership within the family, his ability to instigate the biggest water battles while on family beach vacations, his unending generosity, and being the “Angel in North Carolina” to his hometown families in need at Christmas time. He always felt his biggest blessing was being able to give back to people and animals in need.
Tom is survived by his dear friend and companion, Margaret Allabaugh, of High Point, NC; two sisters, Patti Boots, of Ellwood City, PA, and Judy (Alan) Kuzminski, of Youngsville, PA; two brothers, Ted (Julie) of Taydus, NC, and Stanley (Kathy) Taydus, of Youngsville, PA; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mildred and Dominick Danuski; his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Victoria Taydus; and a sister, Kathleen Callihan.
No services will be held at this time, condolences can be made through the Cumby Funeral Home website at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Little Angels Animal Sanctuary, Mayville, NY, or a charity of your choosing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.