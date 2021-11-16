LONGS — Mr. Thomas Ray Mills, age 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Mr. Mills was born on Jan. 29, 1938 in Loris, SC, to the late Oscar Corbett and Leila Suggs Mills. Mr. Mills served his country with courage and honor in the US Army. After his service to his country he worked as a funeral director with Goldfinch Funeral Home until his retirement. Thomas was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and had a tremendous presence in the community. He will be dearly missed by his close friends and family.
Survivors include his brother, Junior Mills of Thomasville, NC; one sister, Virginia Stephens Blanton of Longs, SC; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mills was predeceased by three brothers, Don Mills, Lloyd Mills, and Corbett Mills, and one sister, Pauline Edgerton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Mack Hutson officiating. Committal services will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, SC. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Please sign Mr. Mills’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at 843-756-7001 for further information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.