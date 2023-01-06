HIGH POINT — Thomas Murry Leach, 82, of High Point transitioned on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his residence. A Memorial Service will be given on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in his hometown of Lumberton, NC. The service will be at 12 noon at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 700 E. Elizabeth Town Rd. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
