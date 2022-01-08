LEXINGTON — It is with heavy hearts we announce that Thomas Carl King, 55, of Lexington, entered Heaven on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, after an unexpected and short sickness.
Born Sept. 15, 1966, in Guilford County, he was the son of Ernest Carl King (Barbara) of Trinity and Doris Frazier Higgins, of Thomasville.
Thomas worked many years with his dad building and remodeling houses. Later he worked for M&M Builders of High Point. For the past 15 years Thomas was best known for his work in the church. He was instrumental in several churches around the area, calling WhirlWind Ministries home. You could find Thomas running sound, cleaning, teaching and anything that was needed. Thomas loved to vacation with his loving wife at the beach or on a cruise ship.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Marilyn Atkinson King, of the home; son Joshua Carl King and wife Amanda, of Lexington; sister Lea Phillips and husband Garrett, of Stokesdale; grandchildren, Carlee Faith King and Levi Carl King, who was his pride and joy; and nephew Jacob Phillips.
Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.