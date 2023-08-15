HIGH POINT — The Rev. Thomas J. Spann, 98, passed away August 10, 2023 at his residence.
Reverend Spann was a founding member and bass singer of The Brooklyn All Stars.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — The Rev. Thomas J. Spann, 98, passed away August 10, 2023 at his residence.
Reverend Spann was a founding member and bass singer of The Brooklyn All Stars.
A musical celebration will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC.
Interment will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery, 1730 W. English Road, High Point, NC.
Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com
Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.