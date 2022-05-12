CHARLOTTE — Thomas Hayes Woollen, age 87, died peacefully on May 6, 2022.
A service celebrating Tom’s life will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. The service will be live-streamed at CovenantPresby.org/ live. A full obituary is available now online at www.kennethpoeservices.com and will appear in the Sunday, May 15, 2022 edition of The Observer.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, (704) 641- 7606
