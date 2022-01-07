LEXINGTON — Mr. Thomas “Glenn” Fountain, 67, of Lexington passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Thomasville Medical Center.
Glenn was born May 27, 1954 to the late Paul and Virginia Stanton Fountain in Guilford County. He owned and operated Fountain Asphalt Maintenance for many years. He enjoyed life by riding his Harley, working on his 1952 Chevy Truck, and being with his loved ones.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Charles Fountain. Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Nola Long Fountain of the home; two sisters, Linda Lankford and husband Gary of Trinity, Freida Blakley of Salisbury; two nieces, Kim Huskey and Megan Hargis; five nephews, Kenneth Price, Michael Hargis, Brandon Hargis, Travis Hargis, and Cameron Wilder.
A Memorial for friends will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Terry House Barbecue in Thomasville. There will be a gathering of friends at J.C. Green and Sons funeral home in Thomasville, Sunday Jan. 9, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
