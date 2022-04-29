TRINITY – Thomas Eugene Fulmer, age 78, left this life for his home in Heaven on April 27, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on May 23, 1943, to Leo J. Fulmer and Garnet Cochran Fulmer.
SFC Fulmer was retired military, having served six active years in the U.S. Army and 16 years in the 146th National Guard Medical Detachment in Parkersburg, WV. Following his military career, he retired from Johns-Manville in WV in 1994 and later Hendrix Batting in 2010 in NC.
He is survived by his wife Betty Lou Pinkerton Fulmer of the home; three sons, Thomas Fulmer II, (Ashley) of PA, Robert Fulmer (Sheryl) of WV, Raymond Fulmer of NC; two daughters, Tonya Hughes (Les) of NC, Wendy Starr (Rick) of TX; two brothers, David Fulmer of OH, Curt Fulmer of WV; 15 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, 401 W Holly Hill Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360 on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 2 p.m.
The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations of Thomasville, 18 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
Online condolences: www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com –select obituaries.
