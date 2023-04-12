JAMESTOWN — Thomas Edward Bass IV, 83, resident of Jamestown, died Friday April 7, 2023 at Ashton Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Dec. 29, 1939 in New Bern, NC, a son to Thomas Edward Bass III and Emily Elizabeth Jones Bass. As a resident of this area most of his adult life, he worked for Crane Supply Company as the Branch Manager and later sold promotional products as an independent contractor. An avid hunter, he served as president of the McLeansville Wildlife Club and while president he pushed for legislation requiring hunters to wear safety blaze orange during the gun season of deer hunting. Also, while president the McLeansville Wildlife Club won national recognition for Outstanding Wildlife Club of the Year in two different years. Tom also served as president of the National Wild Turkey Federation (Piedmont Chapter) and during that time he worked with North Carolina wildlife biologists to help restore efforts to increase the turkey population in North Carolina. In the late 1970s there was an estimated 2,000 birds and now wild turkeys exist in all 100 counties of NC with an estimated total of 270,000 birds in 2020. He was an expert turkey caller and earned the name “Turkey Tom”. He enjoyed calling turkeys for other hunters and even called in a state record turkey. He also loved fishing, both fresh and salt water, surf fishing at our NC coast. His other passion was the North Carolina Tar Heels. He was an avid fan and attended their home football games for 37 years. He was a long-time member of the Rams Club.
