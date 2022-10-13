HIGH POINT — Thomas Edison Hayworth, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Born in High Point, he was a son of the late William Avery Hayworth Sr. and Treva Stanley Hayworth. Mr. Hayworth was married on August 13, 1955 to the late Marilyn Joyce Sumner Hayworth who preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2019. He retired from North State Telephone following 25 years of service, was a U.S. Army Veteran, and was a member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church.
