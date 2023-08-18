THOMASVILLE — Mr. Thomas Bradley “Brad” Ore Sr., 44, a life-long resident of Thomasville, passed away unexpectedly from a long battle with diabetes, on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Brad was born on May 26, 1979 in Davidson County to the Late Johnny William Ore Sr. and Donna Gathings Ore. Brad worked in the construction industry for his whole life. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Brad had a huge heart and always put others before himself. He was a hard worker and seemed to work 24-7 – there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. Brad was a loving husband and made his wife and children a priority. He touched the lives of everyone who knew him, one way or another and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
