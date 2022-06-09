THOMASVILLE — Mr. Thomas “Bill” William Smoot, 76, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville with Sheila Warner officiating. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1:30 till 2:30 p.m. at the JC Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime bistro opens new location
- Bojangles, car wash coming to S. Main
- Arrest made in May 27 killing
- Kenneth Leon Clinton
- Fugitive in 2019 killing caught in NY
- Man burned with cooking oil
- Wesley Memorial to host Classic Car Cruise-In
- East soccer recognized for stellar season
- James “Jim” Greenway
- Southwest High holds commencement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.