THOMASVILLE — Mr. Thomas “Bill” William Smoot, 76, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville with Sheila Warner officiating. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1:30 till 2:30 p.m. at the JC Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

