Thomas Adin Gibbs Sr.

HIGH POINT — Thomas Adin Gibbs Sr. entered into his eternal home on Sunday, August 13, 2023, and was reunited with Hallie, his beloved wife of 74 years.

Tom was the second child of Robert Aubrey and Margie Lord Gibbs. As a young boy and man, he grew up in the Glenwood community of Greensboro. He was raised in a loving and Christian home, and practiced these principles all of his life. Tom was blessed with a beautiful voice, and in his adult life sang much solo music in the choirs at Glenwood Methodist Church, Muirs Chapel Methodist Church, Christ United Methodist Church in High Point, and with the Pennybyrn Singers. Tom loved his God knowing that he stood for all things good in his life.