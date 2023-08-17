HIGH POINT — Thomas Adin Gibbs Sr. entered into his eternal home on Sunday, August 13, 2023, and was reunited with Hallie, his beloved wife of 74 years.
Tom was the second child of Robert Aubrey and Margie Lord Gibbs. As a young boy and man, he grew up in the Glenwood community of Greensboro. He was raised in a loving and Christian home, and practiced these principles all of his life. Tom was blessed with a beautiful voice, and in his adult life sang much solo music in the choirs at Glenwood Methodist Church, Muirs Chapel Methodist Church, Christ United Methodist Church in High Point, and with the Pennybyrn Singers. Tom loved his God knowing that he stood for all things good in his life.
Tom and Hallie were champions of the less privileged. In their lifetime, Tom and Hallie gave of their resources in many ways to help make life better for many. They knew there were people with needs greater than theirs, and tried to give back often.
Tom was also instrumental in helping the local Marine Corp League Detachment with the Triad Field of Honor and the Wounded Warrior Golf Tournament. Tom was proud of being a Marine, serving during WWII from 1942 to 1946 in the Pacific Theatre. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
Returning to Greensboro in early 1946, Tom continued his work at the family business, Gibbs Machine Co. He also, at that time, met the love of his life, Hallie Alese Hockett, and they married on Sept. 6, 1946. Three children were born into this union in 1947 through 1949, so Tom remained extremely busy in his work. Tom worked tirelessly at Gibbs Machine Co. with his brothers until 1968. At that time, he broke away and started a new company, Quality Castings. He worked at this, with his two sons, for ten years and then started a new venture, Tru-Cast, Inc. Again, with his sons, Tom guided this business until his retirement in 1994.
Hallie and Tom spent many retirement years at Lake Wales, Florida where they played much golf and built many lasting friendships. In 2007, Hallie and Tom moved into the Pennybyrn Community, where they lived out their lives enjoying many newly built relationships and giving back to the community
Tom is survived by his three children, Patricia Ann Gibbs, Thomas Adin Gibbs Jr., and Stuart Wayne Gibbs (Helen). Also surviving Tom are four grandchildren, Ike (Kimberly), Ashley (Ryan), Jennifer (Carl) and Cameron (Jessica) along with 14 great grandchildren. In addition, Tom is survived by two brothers, Ed (Jeanette) and Carl, along with one sister-in-law Linda Gibbs.
Preceding Tom, in addition to Hallie and his parents are his siblings Marian (Marse), Roger (Betty), Laurie (Dwight), Carey, daughter-in-law Phyllis, and sister-in-law Jessie.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Pennybyrn for the wonderful love and care given to our father during his recent health decline. Also, to our earth angel, Helen Gibbs, who loved, honored and cherished Hallie and Tom as she did her late parents. She has been with them both for all reasons over the last several years- we could not have done it without you!
Well done, good and faithful servant.
A service to celebrate Tom’s life will be held on Saturday morning, August 19, at 11 o’clock from the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with the Reverend Debra Swing officiating. His family will receive friends Saturday following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials in Tom’s memory may be made to Pennybyrn Resident Care Fund, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260, the Marine Corps League, Detachment 260, PO Box 10227, Greensboro, NC 27404 or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka Kansas 66675-8516.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
