HIGH POINT – On Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, Thomas Adrian Bass moved from his temporary address to his permanent and eternal residence.
Adrian, as he was affectionately known, was born Dec. 18, 1957, to Reverend Fredrick O. Bass Sr. and Marian Holmes Bass.
Adrian attended the public schools of High Point, graduating from T. Wingate Andrews High School, Class of 1976. He was a defensive back for the Red Raider football team and was captain his senior year. He was also a member of the wresting team. After high school, Adrian enrolled at Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA, graduating in 1980 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. Moving to Atlanta, he joined Antioch Baptist Church North. At his death, he was an active and faithful member of Christ the King Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories his brother, Reverend Fredrick O. Bass Jr; aunts, Mrs. Joyce H. Raye, Kinston, NC, and Mrs. Melba McCannon, Hyattsville, MD; and a host of cousins, other relatives, friends and classmates, along with the Christ the King Baptist Church Family.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Inhumation and committal service will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:15 a.m. until noon.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bass family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
