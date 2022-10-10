HIGH POINT — Therian Ray Brookshire, 87, of High Point, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Westchester Manor.

Born Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1934, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Clifford Brookshire and the late Leona Pierce Brookshire. Therian was a retired supervisor with Carolina Springs, and owned Ott’s Billiards for 15 years. He loved shooting pool and NASCAR.

