HIGH POINT — Therian Ray Brookshire, 87, of High Point, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Westchester Manor.
Born Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1934, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Clifford Brookshire and the late Leona Pierce Brookshire. Therian was a retired supervisor with Carolina Springs, and owned Ott’s Billiards for 15 years. He loved shooting pool and NASCAR.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Brookshire and wife Jenn of Lexington; daughter, Susan Robertson and husband Randy of High Point; sisters, Linda Canter, of Sophia, and Becky Outen, of Asheboro; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Wallace Brookshire; sons, Billy Brookshire and Terry Brookshire; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, with Rev. Crawford Crenshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.