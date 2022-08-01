HIGH POINT — Theodore Berfoot Lindfors, Jr. (“Ted”) age 85, died peacefully surrounded by family on July 27, 2022. He was born in Hopewell, Va. on Oct. 6, 1936, to Theodore Berfoot Lindfors, Sr. and Hazel Elizabeth Leedy Lindfors.

After graduating from Hopewell High School, Ted enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving for four years and attaining the rank of SP-4. While serving in the Army Ted became a licensed pilot — transitioning his adolescent hobby of building model planes to a lifelong love of flying. Ted maintained his pilot license for over 60 years and loved sharing the joys of flight with his family and friends.

