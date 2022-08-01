HIGH POINT — Theodore Berfoot Lindfors, Jr. (“Ted”) age 85, died peacefully surrounded by family on July 27, 2022. He was born in Hopewell, Va. on Oct. 6, 1936, to Theodore Berfoot Lindfors, Sr. and Hazel Elizabeth Leedy Lindfors.
After graduating from Hopewell High School, Ted enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving for four years and attaining the rank of SP-4. While serving in the Army Ted became a licensed pilot — transitioning his adolescent hobby of building model planes to a lifelong love of flying. Ted maintained his pilot license for over 60 years and loved sharing the joys of flight with his family and friends.
Shortly after discharge from the Army, Ted married Patricia Melton (Pat) of Richmond, Va. while working as a chemist in Richmond. Together, they raised their two children, David and Kathryn. Ted and Pat loved taking their children on trips to see all the wonderful parts of this beautiful country; many such trips that Ted piloted himself.
Despite his adventurous spirit and love of travel, Ted’s undisputed home base and favorite place in the world was along the shoreline of the Rappahannock River in Virginia. He relished his time on the Rappahannock and spent all the time he could on the “Rivah” sailing, fishing, waterskiing and generally enjoying the Rivah lifestyle. Along with his best friends, Calvin and K.G., Ted never missed an opportunity to go boating or relax on the dock at Calvin’s cabin on the water. His most favorite thing about the Rivah was sharing it with his friends and family. After taking family vacations to the Rivah with his children and their friends while they were growing up, he was thrilled to continue the tradition with his grandchildren and their friends in more recent years.
The absolute joy of Ted’s life were his four grandchildren, Christian, Mary Kathryn, Cameron and Meredith. He devoted all of his time and energy in taking the grandkids on the same types of fun trips he did with his children. Ted believed family time was the most important, so he instituted a tradition of spending a week at Chetola in Blowing Rock, NC, for the grandchildren to learn how to snow-ski and snowboard, a tradition which started in 1995 and continues today! Unsurprisingly, he also made sure that each grandchild appreciated all the fun of being on the water and was proud that all four could ski both down a mountain and behind a boat. The love was mutual and, in addition to the many adventures, the grandkids jumped at any chance just to spend the weekend with Grandpa and Mimi. They would all agree that there was nothing they’d rather do than spend time with Gramps.
Ted was so devoted to and proud of his entire family. Those who were lucky enough to be in his email address book or a Facebook friend know that he would never miss an opportunity to brag about any and every accomplishment. He was everyone’s number one cheerleader and was delighted to share in all aspects of his loved ones’ lives.
Ted is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Melton Lindfors; daughter Kathryn Lindfors Field (Clint) of High Point; son David Wayne Lindfors (Linda) of Kilmarnock, Va.; granddaughters Mary Kathryn and Meredith Field, of Dallas, Texas; and grandsons Christian Lindfors, of San Diego, Calif., and Cameron Lindfors, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and brother-in-law Jim Besseck, of Chesterfield, Va.; in addition to many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Harriette Anne Lindfors Besseck, of Chesterfield, Va.; and best friends Calvin Harrison, of Hopewell, Va., and K.G. Kennedy, of High Point, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted’s memory to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, an organization devoted to the protection and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay, including the Rappahannock River.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
