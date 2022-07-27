HPTNWS- 7-28-22 CHESS, SAMMIE.jpg

JAMESTOWN — The Honorable Sammie Chess Jr. is the son of the late Sammie Chess Sr. and the late Susanna Hagood Chess. On March 28, 1934, he was born in the Bull Pond community of Allendale County, South Carolina. He departed this life, peacefully, in the early morning of July 23, 2022.

Until age 9, Chess and his family lived on the farm where he was born, and at age 12, Sammie Sr. migrated the family to Harlem, New York. It would be later in his adolescence that Chess and his family moved to High Point, North Carolina, where the stewardship and educator’s love of Mr. Samuel E. Burford would set the course for Chess’ life of service to mankind.

