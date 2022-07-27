JAMESTOWN — The Honorable Sammie Chess Jr. is the son of the late Sammie Chess Sr. and the late Susanna Hagood Chess. On March 28, 1934, he was born in the Bull Pond community of Allendale County, South Carolina. He departed this life, peacefully, in the early morning of July 23, 2022.
Until age 9, Chess and his family lived on the farm where he was born, and at age 12, Sammie Sr. migrated the family to Harlem, New York. It would be later in his adolescence that Chess and his family moved to High Point, North Carolina, where the stewardship and educator’s love of Mr. Samuel E. Burford would set the course for Chess’ life of service to mankind.
Mr. Burford and educators of the segregated William Penn High School saw to it that Chess enrolled in North Carolina College (now North Carolina Central University). There, he would excel and enter The College’s School of Law his junior year, completing both undergraduate and law school in 6 years. After passing the North Carolina Bar exam, Chess served two years in the United States Army, including a tour of duty in Korea.
Upon completing his service in the Army, in 1960, Chess hung his shingle to practice law in the city of High Point. He immediately engaged in the Civil Rights Movement taking on cases in High Point and across the state. Chess’ focus was ending discrimination and segregation.
Chess is survived by his wife, Sandra Chavis Chess; two daughters, Eva Chess and Janet Chess; stepson, Cory Watson (Sherry); step granddaughters, Lauren Watson, Chloe Powell (Carl), and Cameron Watson; step great-granddaughter, Corinne Powell; and a host of loving extended family, relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church, 1012 Leonard Avenue. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The Honorable Chess may be viewed on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel, 1810 Brockett Avenue from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
