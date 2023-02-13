HPTNWS- 2-14-23 DAVIS, TERRY.jpg

RANDLEMAN — On Feb. 15, 1952 Terry Wilson Davis, identical twin son of D. S. and Bernice Millikan Davis, was born. A lifelong resident of Randolph County, Terry was a 1970 graduate of Randleman High School and continued his education at Wingate College.

In 1978, Terry married the love of his life, Julia. Together they raised two sons and created a life full of joy, laughter and memories to be forever cherished. The pride Terry had for his sons and grandchildren was evident to everyone he met and his legacy will continue to be honored by them all.

