RANDLEMAN — On Feb. 15, 1952 Terry Wilson Davis, identical twin son of D. S. and Bernice Millikan Davis, was born. A lifelong resident of Randolph County, Terry was a 1970 graduate of Randleman High School and continued his education at Wingate College.
In 1978, Terry married the love of his life, Julia. Together they raised two sons and created a life full of joy, laughter and memories to be forever cherished. The pride Terry had for his sons and grandchildren was evident to everyone he met and his legacy will continue to be honored by them all.
Terry was an active member of Cedar Square Friends Meeting, where he assumed many leadership positions. Through the years he served as an usher, a Trustee, a member of the House and Grounds Committee, and a member of Ministry and Counsel. He contributed many hours on various construction projects for the church. He loved his church family and they loved him.
As a dedicated member of the New Market Civitan Club since 1973, Terry held every office, oversaw the New Market Community Center for many years and assisted with the construction of the concession stand for the Civitan ballpark. His dedication to the community led him to serve as president of the Randleman Little League Association, and also as a team coach.
Terry operated the family dairy business, Randolphian Farms, along with his brother Jerry until 1985, when they established Davis Brothers Builders. He also worked for Petty Enterprises, was a Realtor at Stan Byrd Realty, and spent 11 years with Sechrest Funeral Home, all of which he thoroughly enjoyed. While at Sechrest, Terry used his creativity to invent the “Cot Caddy” which is now used statewide.
Terry had many interests and loved to have fun. He enjoyed trips to the beach with Julia, playing golf, antique cars, NASCAR, playing Rook, gardening, cooking with Brenda Gantt, playing the guitar, telling jokes and studying the history of various subjects. He spent many years assisting with the Victory Junction Charity Rides and traveled extensively transporting and maintaining motorcycles for the riders. These rides gave him the opportunity to establish and maintain friendships that he always cherished.
Terry was a very humble man who loved his family, his church, and his friends and neighbors. He thrived on maintaining his garden and always offered his blessings to others. A talented craftsman, he found joy in creating wood carvings and sharing those with everyone he met. Although his days were often full, one could always find him in the stands cheering on his grandchildren at their various sporting events and activities.
Terry now lives in the full light of the promises of God that we still only know by faith. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Julia Taylor Davis; sons Ryan Herring (Heather) and Lewis Davis (Keisha), twin brother Jerry Davis (Kaye); sisters Kay Coltrane (Branson), Janie Gray (Phil), Rita Mintmier (Tom); six grandchildren whom he adored: Emma, Reid and Brynn Herring; and Ela, Eva, and Evan Davis; along with many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
A memorial service to honor Terry’s life well lived will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. at Cedar Square Friends Meeting with visitation to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Junction Gang Camp, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, NC 27317; or Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, PO Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450.
