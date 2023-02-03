ARCHDALE — Terry Lee McDowell, 72, of Archdale, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023,
ARCHDALE — Terry Lee McDowell, 72, of Archdale, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023,
at his home.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday,
Feb. 7, 2023, at Wright Funerals-Cremations in Archdale.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
