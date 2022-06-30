HPTNWS- 7-1-22 COLLIER, TERRY.jpg

HIGH POINT— Mr. Terry Wayne “TC” Collier, 64, earthly journey ended quietly and peacefully after declining health on June 24, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the Collier family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com

