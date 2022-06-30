HIGH POINT— Mr. Terry Wayne “TC” Collier, 64, earthly journey ended quietly and peacefully after declining health on June 24, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Collier family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.