ORIENTAL —Terrell Tate Scott, age 65, of Oriental, North Carolina, passed away on April 3, 2023. She was born on Feb. 24, 1958, to George Thomas Tate Jr. and Janet Fox Tate. Terrell was preceded in death by her parents, her one brother, George Thomas (Tom) Tate III, her husband, Sidney Joel Scott (Sid), and their one daughter, Sara Caroline Scott.
Terrell spent her career in a profession that she loved, working as a special education teacher and alternative school administrator. Retiring in 2014, she and Sid moved to Oriental. She quickly became involved with Oriental United Methodist Church, working as a trustee on the Mission Team, and was an active member of two women's circles, Sara Veal and Friendship. Around town, she enjoyed riding her bike, learning to play the djembe drum with the Drumming Dragons, and she very much enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of playing ping pong with the Table Tennis Tootsies. Her life was full of love and friendships.
