HPTNWS- 2-8-23 HICKS, TERI.jpg

HIGH POINT — Teri Alisha Hicks, 36, of High Point, NC, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at her home with her beloved family by her side.

Teri was born August 15, 1986, in Davidson County, to Michelle and Jeffrey. Teri was raised by her beloved grandmother, Dene Strickland. Teri was in ROTC in high school and attended culinary school. Teri had a passion for arts and crafts. She loved animals and designing clothes. Teri adored her two girls and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.

Trending Videos