HIGH POINT — Teri Alisha Hicks, 36, of High Point, NC, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at her home with her beloved family by her side.
Teri was born August 15, 1986, in Davidson County, to Michelle and Jeffrey. Teri was raised by her beloved grandmother, Dene Strickland. Teri was in ROTC in high school and attended culinary school. Teri had a passion for arts and crafts. She loved animals and designing clothes. Teri adored her two girls and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
Teri is survived by her fiancé, Preston Baker; Jeffrey and Teresa Hicks; Michelle Hicks and Donnie Seamon. Teri is also survived by her two daughters, Cayln and Ckylie Hicks and stepson, Trent, with their father, Kevin Poole; brothers, Cory Hicks and Brandon Hicks; sister, Alisha Hicks; grandmothers; Dene Strickland and Rachel Scarce; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Teri’s wake will be at the home of Jeffrey and Teresa Hicks, 2131 Rivermeade Drive, High Point, NC, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, is in charge of arrangements.
