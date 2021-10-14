SOPHIA — Teresa Lynn Shaw Fisher, 62, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at WFBH- High Point Medical Center.
Teresa was born in Thomasville, NC on Dec. 21, 1958 to the late Frank Talmadge Shaw Jr. and Mary Edwards Shaw. In addition to her parents; she is the last of her siblings and grandson, Dakota Asbill also preceded her in death.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 23 years, Ricky Stanley Fisher, daughters, Shannon Summerlin and boyfriend, Buddy Tate of Sophia, Christi Bottoms and husband, Timmy of Thomasville; son Jody Summerlin and wife, Shannon of Sophia; grandchildren, Zach Summerlin, Dylon Summerlin, Jerzie Asbill, Gunter Fain, Madison Olmstead and husband, Zach, Maverick Bottoms.
The family is scheduling a private service.
Condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.